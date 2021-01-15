Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.84. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million.

Several research firms have commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFST opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

