Analysts Anticipate Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $156,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,920. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $772.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

