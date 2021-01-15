Analysts Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.66). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

