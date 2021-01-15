Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Navigator posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in Navigator by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 175,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,624. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $647.38 million, a P/E ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 2.33.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

