Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. StarTek reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of SRT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.96. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda acquired 206,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 286.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

