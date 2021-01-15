Analysts Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,550.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

