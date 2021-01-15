Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

UBA opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $624.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

