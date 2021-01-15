Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.35 price objective on the stock.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WRG. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:WRG opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$40.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

About Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

