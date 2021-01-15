Analysts Set Expectations for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 17,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

