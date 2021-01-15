Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Price Target at GBX 225

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 229.40 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.47. LondonMetric Property Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 77.67%.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £16,170 ($21,126.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,898 shares of company stock valued at $132,670,234.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

