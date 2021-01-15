Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $49.97

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

LYFT traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,865. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lyft by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after buying an additional 1,499,500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lyft by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 722,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 609,746 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

