Analyzing Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -990.67% -187.45% -114.85% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -60.46% -43.17%

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 7.43 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.22 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -1.86

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brickell Biotech and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brickell Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.50%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brickell Biotech beats Oyster Point Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Its pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis and other prevalent dermatological conditions. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratitis. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

