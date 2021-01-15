Analyzing FlexShopper (FPAY) and Its Peers

FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) is one of 19 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FlexShopper to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FlexShopper and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67 FlexShopper Competitors 132 632 912 60 2.52

FlexShopper presently has a consensus price target of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 3.94%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81% FlexShopper Competitors -6.56% -7.74% 1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $88.79 million $580,000.00 -28.91 FlexShopper Competitors $1.50 billion $203.30 million 6.40

FlexShopper’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FlexShopper competitors beat FlexShopper on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.