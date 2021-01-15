Analyzing MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) & Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediGreen and Triton International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Triton International has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Triton International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than MediGreen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Triton International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediGreen and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A Triton International 24.21% 15.53% 3.25%

Volatility and Risk

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triton International has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediGreen and Triton International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Triton International $1.35 billion 2.58 $352.69 million $4.57 11.07

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Summary

Triton International beats MediGreen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediGreen

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2019, its total fleet consisted of 3.6 million containers and chassis representing 6.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 6.9 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

