Analyzing Towne Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TWNE) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Towne Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TWNE) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Towne Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towne Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.55 $49.46 million $2.57 11.30

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Towne Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Towne Bancorp and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towne Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.15%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Towne Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Towne Bancorp has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Towne Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towne Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Towne Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Towne Bancorp Company Profile

Towne Bancorp, Inc. went out of business. Towne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Towne Bank of Arizona, which provides banking products and services to individual and business customers in Mesa, Arizona. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, IOLTA accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises business loans, including business credit cards; working capital and business investment loans; term and installment loans for equipment, vehicles, and business expansion; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial construction and real estate loans; and personal loans, including personal credit cards, installment loans, personal lines of credit, home equity loans, and home construction loans. The company also offers cash management, off-site deposit, bank-by-mail, merchant card, cash order, cashiers checks, night depository, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. Towne Bancorp, Inc. is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 32 automated teller machines and eight video banking machines. The company operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

