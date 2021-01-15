Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 861,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 683,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

