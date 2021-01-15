Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANDR opened at $0.04 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Andrea Electronics
