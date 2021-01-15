AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $153.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.29 and its 200-day moving average is $157.92. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $4,319,306.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,784 shares of company stock worth $9,463,286. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

