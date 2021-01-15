Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.99.

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 120,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in Apple by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 10,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

