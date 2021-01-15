Applied DNA Sciences’ (APDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

