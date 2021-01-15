Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 49.2% in December

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.47.

APTO stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 527,501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

