AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.34

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 4985262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

