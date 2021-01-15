Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

ABR stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 158,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

