Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
ABR stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.
In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 158,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.
