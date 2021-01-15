Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 171.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $2,409,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

