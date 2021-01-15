Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 156,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.