Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$32.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) traded as high as C$26.61 and last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 170158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.90.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 100.04.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

