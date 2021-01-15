Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $132.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.53.

AJG opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 333,405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,166 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

