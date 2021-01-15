Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Shares of AJG opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

