Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARTW stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 8,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,797. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.