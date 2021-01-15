Asian Fintech Price Up 138.6% This Week (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 214.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Asian Fintech coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 138.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00106810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00229722 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,796.77 or 0.83749240 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Asian Fintech Coin Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.