ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASM International presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $367.66 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.