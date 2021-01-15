ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €450.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €380.08 ($447.15).

