ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

ASML opened at $544.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.96. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $546.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $2,742,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

