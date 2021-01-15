ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

