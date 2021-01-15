Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Repurchase $600.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $139.13 on Friday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

