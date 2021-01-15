Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRO. Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 156.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 50.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.