Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $42,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $66,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $363.16. 798,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,748. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

