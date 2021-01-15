Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Down 30.4% in December

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 286,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $364.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.