Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

ATLKY opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

