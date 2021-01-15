AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARAO opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. AuraSource has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

