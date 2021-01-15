Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson Sells 600 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ADP opened at $161.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
