Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson Sells 600 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADP opened at $161.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

