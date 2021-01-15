Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $385.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,357,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

