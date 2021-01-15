AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 39.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.49. The company had a trading volume of 780,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.17. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

