Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.27 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

