Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

