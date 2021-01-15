Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXLA. B. Riley initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

AXLA stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 187.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axcella Health by 260.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axcella Health by 85.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 1,201.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

