Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading Up 10.2%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 122,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 82,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $215.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after buying an additional 2,208,793 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

