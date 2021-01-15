Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $185.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.44.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -226.73, a P/E/G ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 435.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

