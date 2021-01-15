Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXON) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.97. Axovant Sciences shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 862,317 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $353.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

About Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

