B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Purchases $460,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

